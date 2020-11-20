Bellingham Herald Logo
After starting the workweek with a small quake, another strikes near Whatcom Friday

The workweek started with one, and apparently it’s going to end with one, too.

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck approximately 40 miles west-southwest from downtown Bellingham Friday morning, Nov. 20, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

That earthquake came four days after a 2.2-magnitude quake shook beneath Guemes Island on Monday morning, Nov. 16.

Friday’s epicenter was in the Haro Straight between the western edge of San Juan Island and Victoria, B.C., approximately 6.7 miles north-northeast of Victoria, the USGS reports. It was recorded at 8:44 a.m. Friday.

The quake was approximately 17.6 miles beneath the surface, the USGS reported.

No damage was reported, but 19 people — all on Vancouver Island — have reported feeling the quake on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page as of Friday morning.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.

A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

