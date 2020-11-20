State revokes Whatcom pharmacy tech credential over fake oxycodone scheme

The state Department of Health has revoked the credential of a Whatcom County pharmacy technician who admitted to receiving fentanyl from China that was used to make fake oxycodone pills, the agency announced Thursday, Nov. 19.

The action means that Adrian C. Bergstrom can never again work as a pharmacy technician in Washington state, according to the department’s records, which cited the seriousness of his conduct.

“There is simply no mechanism to rehabilitate an individual who has knowingly participated in a scheme to produce counterfeit controlled substances,” the records stated, referring to lesser sanctions the state could’ve given him.

On Nov. 25, 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle, Bergstrom pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, a felony, according to Department of Health records.

Bergstrom admitted to agreeing to receive two packages from China that contained furanyl fentanyl in exchange for $1,000 to $2,000.

He received one package at his home in July 2018. He delivered it to an associate, according to records. The fentanyl reportedly was used to manufacture counterfeit M30 Percocet/oxycodone pills, according to Department of Health records.

In August 2018, law enforcement intercepted a second package addressed to Bergstrom’s home.

He didn’t receive payment for accepting the packages, according to records, but he did conspire to distribute at least 198 grams of furanyl fentanyl.