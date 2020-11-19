Whatcom massage therapist accused of improperly touching a patient, faces discipline

A Bellingham massage therapist is facing discipline for allegedly improperly touching a patient, the Washington State Department of Health announced Wednesday, Nov. 18.

In September, the state agency charged Joel Londus Putman with unprofessional conduct in connection with the incident, which is alleged to have occurred around Jan. 17, according to the state agency’s records online.

The state said that Putman allegedly touched the genitalia of a woman during a massage “without any therapeutic or clinical basis.”

He also allegedly undraped her, which exposed her breasts, without her consent, according to state documents.

In addition to his credential to practice as a massage therapist, Putman also has credentials to work as a registered nursing assistant and a home care aide.

The state said all three are still active, although online records showed that his massage therapist and registered nursing assistant credentials have been suspended. The state’s discipline action cover all of his credentials.

Putman couldn’t be reached for comment at the phone number listed for his job as a massage therapist.