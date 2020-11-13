These uninvited visitors’ comments give council a laugh during Whatcom budget discussions

Since March, when Whatcom County governmental agencies began meeting online because of the new coronavirus pandemic, more than a few officials have struggled with the technological aspects of public service.

But County Councilman Ben Elenbaas has faced more than his share of techie woes, especially because the internet connection at his farm near Ferndale is less than ideal.

Elenbaas — whose streaming background is a tractor and bales of hay — moved outside his house to get a stronger wireless signal during a budget hearing Thursday, Nov. 12.

That’s when a chorus of bovine lowing could be heard whenever Elenbass enabled his microphone to join the discussion.

As he called for action on a measure under consideration, his words were echoed with a loud “moo!”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I just want to confirm, do you actually have cows in your living room, is that it?” asked Councilman Rud Browne.

“Um, I’m currently in the barn. Better connection out here,” Elenbaas said. “That’s what happens when people in the Fifth District elect a farmer.”