Dog ejected during two-car, rollover crash that snarls traffic south of Bellingham

A dog was ejected from a vehicle during a two-car, rollover crash Tuesday morning that snarled Whatcom County traffic along southbound Interstate 5 south of Bellingham.

The crash was first reported in a tweet by the Washington State Department of Transportation shortly before 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10 just north of the Nulle Road exit near milepost 243.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said the two cars involved were a Honda CRV and a Hyundai Accent, though she did not yet have any information on what caused the crash.

One person had been transported from the scene of the crash by aid unit for what Axtman called minor injuries.

A dog in one of the cars was ejected during the crash, but had been seen walking in the area, Axtman said. Whatcom County animal control was called to the scene, as the dog had not been corralled more than an hour after the crash.

WSDOT reported that the left lane and part of the right lane were blocked due to the crash, but “traffic is sloowwly moving through.” WSDOT traffic cameras showed the backup reached beyond the North Lake Samish exit.

A WSDOT tweet shortly before noon reported all lanes of traffic were clear.