Can Whatcom County’s lowlands expect snow and icy driving conditions?

Lowland Whatcom County residents could awaken to the first snowfall of the season Tuesday, Nov. 10, as temperatures drop overnight as the first in a series of storms hits Western Washington.

Snow is possible in the lowlands east of Bellingham, and icy temperatures could make driving difficult for the morning commute, the National Weather Service said in its online forecast discussion.

“In addition to slightly earlier than expected accumulations in the passes, a rain/snow mix will be possible in the lowlands of Whatcom County (Monday) evening into tonight, with light accumulations possible east of Bellingham and the Interstate 5 corridor,” meteorologist Justin Pullin wrote online.

Low temperatures were forecast above freezing Monday night, but frigid north winds have been blowing out of the Fraser Valley of British Columbia and could produce snow as the icy air hits rain.

In addition, the weather agency Environment Canada has posted a similar forecast for Abbotsford, B.C., just north of the Lynden/Sumas area.

“The front combined with the modified arctic air in place will give the potential to produce accumulating snow for neighborhoods and roadways above 600 feet,” Environment Canada said online.

Heavier snow is forecast for the North Cascades.

Any snow that sticks on the ground will likely melt as daytime temperatures Tuesday are forecast in the mid-40s, along with rain.

Rain will ease Tuesday night, but low temperatures will remain near freezing and wet roads could become slick with black ice.

Mostly sunny and cool weather is expected Wednesday, with rain returning to the lowlands and snow in the mountains through Friday.

