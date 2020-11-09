American Legion posts continue Veterans Day events in Whatcom County

COVID-19 has changed, but not stopped, several Veterans Day events in Whatcom County on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The holiday, which began as Armistice Day in 1919, marks the first anniversary of the end of what was later known as World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

In Bellingham, the annual Veterans Day Program has been moved from City Hall to Bellingham American Legion Post No. 7, 1688 W. Bakerview Road, due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a release from the American Legion.

The new venue allows for attendees to stay in their vehicles or stand outside and maintain social distance. The program will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will feature a keynote speech from retired U.S Navy Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Craig Johnson.

In Ferndale, a Veterans Day ceremony will be hosted by the American Legion Kulshan Post 154 at Griffintown Park, 5786 2nd Ave., on at 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Communications Officer Riley Sweeney.

Speaking at the ceremony will be Lieutenant Colonel James McKinney who spent over 30 years in the service and oversaw combat operations in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Others appearing at the ceremony include Mayor Greg Hansen, Commander Robert Lyles, Adjunct Tom Darling and Chaplin Donna Trecker.