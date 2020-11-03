Owner of Bellingham fishing boat falls into water tying off at Alaskan harbor and dies

The owner of a Bellingham-based 75-foot longliner fishing boat died Monday after falling into the water at an Alaskan harbor while attempting to tie off in windy conditions.

Ronald Cameron, 65, who owned the Allysen Moriah out of Bellingham, drowned Nov. 2 while attempting to moor at the Sitka processor, according to a story by kcaw.org.

Cameron’s next of kin have been notified and no foul play is suspected in his death, a Sitka Police Department release on the incident stated.

Sitka police were notified at approximately 7:30 a.m. by a caller who reported seeing a person floating face down in the water near a seawall by Seafood Producers Cooperative in the harbor, according to the release.

Officers arrived and located Cameron’s body, and emergency personnel were able to pull him from the water, the release stated. CPR was started, but he was was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Lance Ewers told KCAW that the police are investigating the incident, but it appeared from satellite tracking that the Allysen Moriah had arrived in the harbor moments before police were called.

Ewers also told KCAW that it appeared Cameron had attempted to tie up by himself, adding, “and you know, with the weather and wind blowing, he managed to get it partially tied and then it appeared the boat pulled away from the dock and he fell in.”