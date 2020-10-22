Widespread 911 outage reported in Washington Thursday afternoon, state officials say

A widespread 911 outage in Washington was reported Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Emergency Management.

The emergency agency said on Twitter shortly before 4:30 p.m. that it received “widespread” reports from counties in both Western and Eastern Washington about a 911 outage impacting counties’ emergency systems. The agency said not everywhere in the state reported an outage.

By 5:01 p.m., the state emergency 911 Coordination Office reported that all 911 services were back online and fully functional.

The 911 coordination office is investigating the cause of the outage, the state emergency management agency said.

It also advised Washingtonians to have their local agencies non-emergency phone numbers handy.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

People can find alternative numbers online at https://mil.wa.gov/911-alternative-phone-numbers.

To reach Washington State Patrol for any 911-related calls, which would be for incidents on freeways and state routes, people can call 360-654-1204.

I was just informed that there is currently a statewide 9-1-1 outage. For any Washington State Patrol calls (incidents on the freeways and state routes) in #Snohomish #Skagit #Whatcom and #Island Counties, please call 360-654-1204. — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) October 22, 2020

To reach Whatcom County dispatch, you cann call 360-676-6711.

To reach Bellingham Fire, you can call 360-676-6811.

All-access digital subscription To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to https://www.bellinghamherald.com/ VIEW OFFER

To reach Bellingham police, you can call 360-676-6911.

To reach Pierce County 911, you can call 253-798-4722.

To reach Joint Base Lewis-McChord, you can call 253-912-4442.

To reach Thurston County, you can call 360-704-2740.

To reach Benton and Franklin counties dispatch, you can call 509-628-0333.

No other information on the outage was immediately available.

This story will be updated.