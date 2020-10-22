Did you feel it? Small quake Thursday morning was only 15 miles away from Bellingham

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck only miles away from Bellingham Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was beneath Guemes Island, approximately 3 miles north of Anacortes and 15.1 miles south-southwest of Bellingham, the USGS reports. It was recorded at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 22.

The quake was measured 9.7 miles beneath the surface, the USGS reported on the webpage for the quake.

No damage was reported, and nobody has reported feeling the quake on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page as of Thursday morning.

Another quake, measured at 2.0, was detected 14.8 miles south-southwest of Bellingham at 11:21 a.m.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.

A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

