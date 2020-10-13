National Park Service searching for missing painter in eastern Whatcom County

The National Park Service is searching for a missing painter last known to be in the Whatcom County portion of the North Cascades National Park near Colonial Creek Campground.

Alexander Pisch, 35 from Discovery Bay, Calif., was last known to be near the campground on Thursday, Oct. 8, according to a National Park Service release. Pisch’s white Toyota Corolla was parked along Highway 20, where he had set up an easel for painting.

On Saturday, a park service employee noticed Pisch’s car and easel in the same location with no indication he was in the the area, the release states.

Park rangers began searching for him Sunday, and field searchers worked the area near Colonial Creek Campground and Diablo Lake on Monday, Oct. 12, according to the release. Approximately 20 people were in the field looking for Pisch Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Pisch is described as a white man, 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, and anyone with information about him is asked to call 888-653-0099 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

“Information from other hikers and visitors is often very helping to missing person investigations,” the release states.