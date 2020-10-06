Bellingham Herald Logo
Here’s what had southbound I-5 traffic out of Bellingham slowed Tuesday morning

A jack-knifed truck with a trailer blocked all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Bellingham Tuesday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported.

Though WSDOT initially tweeted at 8:54 a.m. that the incident involved a jack-knifed semi, Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald that it was actually a pickup truck towing a trailer full of branches.

WSDOT went on to advise southbound drivers to prepare for a back-up and possibly use alternate routes..

According to an earlier tweet, the crash occurred just north of the Nulle Road exit near milepost 243 shortly after 8:45 a.m..

Axtman said early reports from the scene were that the truck and trailer both suffered a flat tire and traveled across lanes, blocking both southbound traffic.

“Tow trucks are arriving on scene, so we hope to have it cleaned up real quick and have the highway opened again,” Axtman told The Herald.

By 9:15 a.m., WSDOT tweeted that only the right lane was blocked.

David Rasbach
David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.
