This new program lets residents file anonymous complaints to the city of Bellingham

A new program allows residents to bring their complaints to the city of Bellingham through a third party if they are unable, unwilling or previously unsuccessful in doing so directly.

The non-profit Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center announced the Safe Spaces program launch Sept. 18 after undergoing a soft launch in June, according to a blog post. It comes as local and national protestors have raised complaints against governments, including law enforcement.

Through this program, the center aims to overcome barriers in communication between city government and community members, wrote program coordinator Britt Sullateskee in an emailed statement.

“The program also serves to provide the city with an understanding of the types of concerns community members have and what those barriers to direct communication may be,” Sullateskee wrote.

Residents can submit their complaints anonymously through the program where they will be documented and referred to the city, the website read. The program complements rather than supplants official city complaint programs, according to the website.

To submit a complaint, community members can go through an online form, send an email to safespaces@whatcomdrc.org or call 360-676-0122 ext.123.

The idea for the program first arose in 2018 after a series of conversations with community stakeholders and city leaders, the blog post read. In preparation, the center distributed surveys and researched best practices for complaint programs across the word, Sullateskee wrote.

“What emerged from that information gathering was a recognition that there were likely real and perceived barriers to people approaching the city directly, and that there was a lack of concrete information regarding the scope and depth of the need for this type of service,” Sullateskee wrote.

Though the center announced the program Sept. 18, it actually launched earlier in a tiered approach, Sullateskee wrote.

“The Safe Spaces launch has gone smoothly,” Sullateskee wrote. “We began with a soft launch back in June to allow for us to internally assess and refine our systems before a larger volume of complaints potentially came through the program.”

