State Patrol searching for pickup truck that hit, killed woman at Bow Hill rest stop

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck that fled and was one of two vehicles to hit and kill a woman walking on Interstate 5 near the Bow Hill rest stop in mid-November.

Tonya L. Pearson, 53, died shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 after she was struck by a pickup truck, then a semi-truck while walking on southbound I-5 near the Bow Hill rest area near milepost 238. Pearson died at the scene, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.

The pickup truck did not remain on scene, but the 2017 Freightliner semi-truck, driven by Jason L. Merrill of Mariposa, California, did. Merrill was uninjured in the incident.

During the investigation, State Patrol troopers were able to collect several pieces of vehicle debris that are believed to be from the pickup truck. State Patrol determined the debris is associated with a 2008-2010 Ford Super Duty F-250, F-350 or F-450 truck that is possibly dark in color.

Pearson’s vehicle was found parked on the northbound side of the interstate, State Patrol previously said. Her vehicle was found shortly before she was struck on the other side of the highway.

Troopers also received reports of a woman attempting to flag down traffic in the area near the time of the incident, State Patrol said.

State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said it’s unclear whether the driver of the pickup will face charges. Merrill stayed on scene so he will not be charged, Axtman said.

“Per the RCW it is a felony, however, we don’t know the circumstances around the crash and if in fact the driver knows they hit a person. That is why we are hoping to talk to someone that has more details,” Axtman said.

State Patrol detectives are seeking any witnesses who may have information pertaining to the collision. There were also several 911 calls that evening regarding Pearson standing in the northbound lanes of I-5 near the rest area. If you have information regarding the collision, the events earlier in the evening or know someone who does, contact Detective Kevin Nelson at 360-654-1140, or kevin.nelson@wsp.wa.gov.