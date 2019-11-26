Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes shake the Northwest Monday evening

Two minor earthquakes shook southwestern Whidbey Island Monday evening.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported a 2.6 quake around 6:47 p.m. on Nov. 26.

A little more than 20 minutes later, a 1.8 magnitude aftershock hit, the seismic network reported.

Both had a 7.9 mile depth, with epicenters near Maxwelton Road.

Around 150 people reported feeling the quake to the United States Geological Survey.

While this was the only one under Whidbey Island within the past week, there have been numerous small earthquakes across the Puget Sound region over the past three weeks, the seismic network reported.

Minor earthquake at 6:47 pm PST under southern Whidbey Island tonight, with a magnitude of 2.6. We expect this is far too small to have been damaging, but many report having felt it. Smaller aftershock happened 24 mins later! https://t.co/TKwap08Tqq — PNSN (@PNSN1) November 26, 2019