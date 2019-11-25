Mount Vernon High School closed after fire causes ‘hazardous, unpredictable’ conditions

Camion de pompier circulant la nuit à pleine vitesse Getty Images

A major residential fire has caused “hazardous, unpredictable” conditions and closed Mount Vernon High School for the day.

According to a release from the city of Mount Vernon, a large explosion shook the Westhill neighborhood near Mount Vernon High School shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

Mount Vernon Fire Department arrived at 908 E. Fulton St. to discover a house fully engulfed in a raging fire that was reportedly being fueled by a leaking natural gas line.

Two residents inside the home at the time of the explosion were able to escape before the fire spread to the rest of the structure. One of those two residents was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were able to avoid severe damage to surrounding homes and buildings.

Cascade Natural Gas will be shutting off gas lines in the area.

Mount Vernon High School is closed for the day on Monday, Nov. 25.

Parents can pick up their children from the high school, and the school district is working on transportation for students who cannot be picked up.