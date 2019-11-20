Though he was known for nearly five decades of service in law enforcement, Lynden interim Police Chief Michael F. Knapp will perhaps be most remembered for his tall stature, warm smile and “bone-crushing” handshake.

Approximately 1,000 members of law enforcement and the public attended 79-year-old Knapp’s line-of-duty death memorial Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Christ the King Church in Bellingham. His memorial was preceded by a law enforcement procession from the Phillips 66 Soccer Park to the church.

“What made my father so special is because he was so much more than any one thing. He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, law enforcement officer, friend, mentor, just to name a few, and I was truly blessed to have him in my life for 40 years,” Knapp’s daughter, Lindsay Knapp Lyles, said during the memorial.

Knapp liked antique slot machines — even though he was tasked with destroying them during part of his time with the FBI — and could take them apart and reassemble them by memory, Knapp Lyles said. Two of them flanked the podium as she spoke at her father’s memorial.

Knapp also liked to maintain his 1966 Mustang, which his family still has, listening to old radio shows, watching “The Andy Griffith Show” and was a jazz pianist, Knapp Lyles said. Knapp also was a family man, sharing nearly five decades of marriage with his wife, Nancy. Knapp also cherished spending time with his two grandchildren.

“He was hard-working, kind towards everyone and he was deserving of the success and full life he enjoyed because he earned it. He taught me many, many things, but I think most importantly, he gave me the ability to know that if you really put your mind to something, that anything is possible, and that I should never be afraid to give anything a try,” Knapp Lyles said.

Others shared memories of Knapp’s time in law enforcement and working in the community.

Lindsay Knapp Lyles, Lynden interim Police Chief Michael Knapp’s daughter, looks to her 2-year-old daughter while speaking at her father’s memorial service at Christ the King Community Church in Bellingham Wednesday. Lacey Young The Bellingham Herald

Mark Deebach, assistant superintendent for Business and Support Services for Ferndale School District, shared a story about how the Sandy Hook school shooting spurred Knapp’s passion for making safety a pillar of the Ferndale School District. Deebach said Knapp was a leader who could bring people together and who could envision a better world.

Deebach echoed others’ sentiments that Knapp was more than a police officer — he was also an active community participant. He said he remembered Knapp scrunched in a small school chair reading Dr. Seuss to elementary students, and Knapp sitting in the cafeteria making students “believe police are the good guys.”

Deebach called Knapp a role model for young people, who often followed in his footsteps.

“He changed my life forever, and he also changed the trajectory of the Ferndale School District. Chief Knapp was a great man. He was a teacher, a mentor and someone whom I call ‘friend,’” Deebach said. “The professional legacy he leaves behind is a safer, kinder school district and community. His personal legacy lives on in all the people he taught, all the people he led and all the people he taught to be leaders themselves.”

Members of the honor guard salute Lynden interim Police Chief Michael Knapp’s casket at the beginning of Knapp’s memorial service at Christ the King Community Church in Bellingham Wednesday. Lacey Young The Bellingham Herald

Former Ferndale Mayor Gary Jensen said Knapp had amazing attention to detail and community ties that helped build a new police station in Ferndale.

“Every square inch of that building, Mike was involved. He was there every day,” Jensen said.

Jensen also called Knapp “the greatest listener I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

“He’d ask ‘How are you?’ He really meant it. How many of us really mean that? He really cared,” Jensen said. “He would listen intently and deeply care what you had to say.”

Dozens of law enforcement agencies and first responders from Washington state, Oregon and British Columbia were represented in the procession and at the memorial. Several members of law enforcement stood in front of their vehicles, with lights flashing, as the procession — which lasted about 10 minutes — rolled down Guide Meridian.

“It was amazing. Cars that were coming the other way actually stopped out of respect for him, which is something they never do. It was really special,” Dale Pollard, funeral celebrant and planner at Moles Farewell Tributes, told The Bellingham Herald.

Knapp died Nov. 6, a day after he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in downtown Lynden. Knapp was on duty at the time and wearing a business suit.

Knapp’s service began as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, and he later joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a special agent investigating organized crime under J. Edgar Hoover. Knapp retired from the FBI, then went into law enforcement in California.

A mourner holds an American flag during Lynden interim Police Chief Michael Knapp’s memorial service at Christ the King Community Church in Bellingham Wednesday. Lacey Young The Bellingham Herald

Knapp moved to Washington state when he was appointed chief of Medina police in 1998. Knapp and his family came to Whatcom County when he became Ferndale’s police chief in 2005. He retired in 2016, but served as interim chief for the Blaine Police Department a year later from November 2017 through July 2018.

Knapp again retired, but was appointed interim police chief in Lynden in anticipation of Chief John Billester’s June retirement. Knapp served in that role until his death.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page website, Knapp is the second member of the Lynden Police Department to die in the line of duty, joining patrolman Jack G. Martin, who died Aug. 9, 1988, of a heart attack.

The website lists 293 line-of-duty deaths in the state of Washington, including eight from Whatcom County agencies.

Raymond Duda, special agent in charge with Seattle’s FBI office, expressed gratitude to both Knapp and his family for his service.

“The men and women who choose to dedicate their life to serving our communities as law enforcement officers do so knowing the risks and sacrifices that come with the job. Michael Knapp rose to that challenge, and entered what I truly believe is the most noble profession in our society. Not only that, he was willing to continue to rise into the leadership ranks of numerous law enforcement agencies, and accept the added burden and responsibilities that come with these roles,” Duda said. “Not many have what it takes to do those jobs. Michael Knapp had what it takes.”

Stan Aston said he and Knapp became close when they worked at neighboring departments outside Seattle. Aston, who works for Washington State Patrol and is the former Kirkland police chief, said Knapp was a true law enforcement professional who didn’t need any mentoring.

“He was an imposing person who could take control of the room. His size, smile and bone-crushing handshake would leave an indelible impression on everyone he met,” Aston said.

“In our profession, we cross paths with many law enforcement professionals. Out of the hundreds, there are but a few that you will value for the rest of your days. In my time, there is one that stands at the top of my shortlist — Mike Knapp. To any and all who are privileged to know him they also will never forget his character, professionalism, and integrity. This is the impact on all that knew him. Rest easy and in peace my friend, I will never forget you.”

“Whatcom 1 Lincoln 1. Lincoln 1 Chief Michael Knapp out of service. Gone but not forgotten.”

— Emergency radio dispatch broadcast before the memorial ended.