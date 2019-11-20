The northern lights might be visible tonight. Here’s how to see them in Whatcom

A recent solar storm could mean a display of the northern lights for viewers in Whatcom County and the Northwest, meteorologists said Wednesday.

“The aurora could be visible tonight, and it looks like the best time for viewing would be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Wednesday) evening,” the National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

“Forecast for that time is for mostly clear skies,” the weather service said.

According to NOAA’s Space Weather center, there is “high confidence” of a minor solar storm Nov. 20-22.

Solar storms cause geomagnetic disturbances that viewers on Earth see as the Aurora Borealis, or northern lights.

If you capture photos or video of the northern lights, we’d love to share them with our readers. You can upload them here.