Here’s what had police responding to WWU’s campus near Old Main on Tuesday afternoon

Police swarmed the Old Main building on the Western Washington University campus at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday when a 911 caller reported hearing several gunshots and someone yelling.

But police discovered that the commotion was a woman stuck in a stairwell who was pounding on a door and shouting for help, according to an emailed statement from WWU.

“The woman was able to get out of the stairwell, unharmed, on her own,” the email said. “There is no current threat of harm on campus and rumors to that effect are in error.”

