Bellingham council expected to take final action on property tax hike
Property taxes in Bellingham likely will rise, as the City Council on Monday, Nov. 18, is expected to finalize rates for 2020.
At its Nov. 4 meeting, the council unanimously approved raising property taxes by the 1% that’s allowed annually under state law.
That means a Bellingham resident who owns a $400,000 home will pay $23 more per year, Councilmember Mike Lilliquist said during the meeting.
Bellingham’s portion of the tax bill on a $400,000 home will rise to $888 annually, according to a city memo on the tax increase.
Notice of the tax increase must be sent to the Whatcom County Assessor’s Office by the end of the month.
It will raise an additional $242,333 for the city, with total 2020 property tax revenue an estimated $27 million.
Final action on the tax increase is set for 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 210 Lottie St.
