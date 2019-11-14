Man arrested on suspicion of robbing and raping a woman staying at Ferndale motel

A Whatcom County man was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a 29-year-old woman staying at a motel in Ferndale on Tuesday.

Dennis James Jardinski, 29, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape, first-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment. Jardinski’s first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, Nov. 14.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Ferndale police received the report of a sex crime, City of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald.

Police learned Jardinski was allowed to enter the room at the Super 8 Motel in the 5700 block of Barrett Road, then refused to let the victim exit, physically assaulted her and took money from her by force, Sweeney said.

Jardinski then raped the woman, who was known to Jardinski, Sweeney said.

Ferndale police arrested Jardinski Thursday at his house with the assistance of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Sweeney said the incident is still under investigation, and that the time of the incident is being withheld during the investigation.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.