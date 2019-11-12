For roughly a decade, Boy Scout Troop 4019 has been cleaning the headstones of U.S. Veterans buried at Bayview Cemetary in Bellingham.

The cleaning of graves precedes a wreath-laying and flag-raising at the Veterans Memorial Wall to commemorate Veterans Day.

“We do it to show respect,” said Mathew Godek, 16. “Ever since I was a kid, it was all about showing respect. People can be forgotten and today we choose to remember them.”

About 75-people attended the wreath-laying Monday, Nov. 11. The crowd included scouts’ parents, U.S. veterans, visiting kids from the Rotary International Exchange Program and a bugler playing “Taps.”

At 11:11 a.m. flags were raised to honor veterans from the various branches of the U.S. military. The POW flag and U.S. flag also were raised.