Enjoying a warmer, dryer November? One watcher says it could bite us this winter

A Seattle-area weather enthusiast said that this winter could see another year of above-normal snowfall in the Northwest lowlands.

Justin Shaw wrote last week in his “Seattle Weather Blog” that the weather pattern that’s given Northwest Washington a warm, dry November could just as easily turn ugly.

Shaw said a ridge of high pressure is steering cold air north into Canada and then south into the United States.

“But move that high pressure farther west over the Pacific, and all the cold and snow would take dead aim at the Northwest,” he wrote.

Here’s what Shaw is forecasting for the Northwest’s winter:

▪ 10 to 12 inches of snow in Seattle (average snowfall is 5.9 inches).

▪ A significant cold spell in December or January.

▪ Less rain than normal.

November is Bellingham’s wettest month, with an average 5.8 inches.

So far this month, only 0.11 inches of rain has been recorded in Bellingham.

NOTE: The source of this story was corrected Nov. 11, 2019.