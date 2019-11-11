‘There is more than one path’ for graduates and Bellingham schools want to help find them

Hoping to help families chose the right path for their high school graduates and plan their post-high school years, Bellingham Public Schools is planning to host a career planning workshop.

Design Your Future is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Squalicum High School.

“There is more than one path to get to the same end goal,” Squalicum counselor Kelly Boyer said in release, “and my hope is for students to recognize that they have multiple doors to walk through once they graduate, especially if they set themselves up right and use the resources they have at hand.”

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with pizza provided by the Bellingham Public School Foundation and a keynote presentation by Northwest Educational Service District 189’s Tanya Rojas speaking on “Discovering Your Passion” at 5:30 p.m.

Following Rojas’s presentation, regional employers and higher education specialists will host breakout sessions on a variety of topics, including:

▪ Technical college/community college opportunities.

▪ Representatives from DigiPen Institute of Technology.

▪ Aerospace.

▪ Engineering.

▪ Work-based learning programs.

▪ Apprenticeships.

▪ Services academies.

▪ Reserve Officer Training Corps.

▪ Officer training and military service alternatives.

Students can also learn about the ACT and SAT, college and university admissions and becoming a college athlete.

Students and families will have opportunities to attend three breakout sessions.

Boyer said the workshop should be a great opportunity to gather information and connect with people in various post-high school fields.

“Design your Future is an opportunity to find the best fit for a one-of-a-kind student,” she said in the release.