Monday’s memorial will be marked with bells, barbecue and memorials

Several Whatcom County events will mark Veterans Day Monday, Nov. 11.

The holiday began as Armistice Day in 1919, marking the first anniversary of the end of what was later known as World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

Events include:

▪ The Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post No. 7 will host its Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Bellingham City Hall, 210 Lottie St., according to a Post press release. Lt. Col. Jim McKinney, Ret., will speak. The ceremony will also feature the Bellingham Community Band and a 21-gun salute in celebration of all veterans. Taps will be played by Riggs Nelson.

▪ The American Legion Kulshan Post 154 and the City of Ferndale are hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 the Pioneer Pavilion Community Center, 2007 Cherry St., Ferndale, according to the city’s website. After the ceremony, the Veterans Museum in Pioneer Park will be open for visitors.

▪ Boy Scout Troop 4019 will clean headstones on veterans’ graves from 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Bayview Cemetery, 1420 Woburn St., according to scout leader Stan Godek. At 11 a.m. the troop will join members of the American Legion Riders Motorcycle Club and others at the Veteran’s Memorial Wall for a flag and wreath-laying ceremony followed by a bugler sounding taps.

▪ Bellingham’s Church of the Assumption at 2116 Cornwall Ave., and other churches around the nation, will ring its bells 11 times at 11:11 a.m. to mark the armistice of the Great War.

▪ Bellingham’s Veterans For Peace invite supporters of peace to gather in silent commemoration of the end of World War I at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, across the street from the Church of the Assumption, according to a press release from Gene Marx.

▪ Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1585 in hosting a Veteran’s Day barbecue by Flo Simon starting at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the post, 625 N. State St. The Seahawks-49ers football game will be on at 5:15 p.m. Entry is by donation.

▪ The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day, according to a press release. “This fee waiver is one small way of thanking and honoring our nation’s veterans,” said Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest regional forester. “We hope this fee-free day will encourage veterans, their families, and all Americans to visit their national forests and enjoy the many benefits these public lands provide.” The fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply.

▪ Bellingham Technical College will host its Veterans Day Celebration, with state Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaking, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 18, at Settlemyer Hall, 3028 Lindbergh Ave. A free lunch for veterans is 11 a.m. to noon.

Veterans salute the flag at the 2016 Veterans Day event put on by the Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post 7 at Bellingham City Hall. Staff The Bellingham Herald file