Early morning Ferndale fire engulfs multiple structures, displaces three

Three people have been displaced after a fire engulfed multiple structures in Ferndale early Friday morning.

Minutes before 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, crews with North Whatcom Fire and Rescue were called to the 7300 block of North Enterprise Road in Ferndale for the report of a shop on fire, according to Jason VanderVeen, division chief of operations.

The fire spread from the shop to multiple travel trailers and some cars, VanderVeen said. No injuries were reported, but three adults were displaced and the Red Cross has been called to assist them, he said. It’s unclear if the people were living in the travel trailers or if there was a home on the premises, VanderVeen said.

VanderVeen said crews were on scene from 1 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., and that the fire was well-involved. The Bellingham Fire Department, Lynden Fire Department and Whatcom County Fire District 7 also helped battle the blaze, he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, VanderVeen said.

More information was not immediately available.