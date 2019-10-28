Local
Heading south out of Bellingham? This wreck may slow you down
Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to the report of a multiple vehicle, rollover crash on southbound Interstate 5 approximately a mile south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
Emergency crews were sent to milepost 250 of southbound I-5 for the report of the crash at 11:56 a.m., according to the PulsePoint app.
Follow up broadcasts said multiple cars were involved in the rollover crash. The crash was reported between mileposts 248 and 249.
Broadcasts also said a paramedic on scene said one person, who was in a red car, was complaining of back pain and would need extrication from their vehicle.
At 12:03 p.m., crews reported beginning extrication.
Washington State Department of Transportation cameras at Old Fairhaven Parkway are not yet showing a traffic back up, though a WSDOT tweet said the crash was blocking the left lane.
At 12:37 p.m., WSDOT tweeted that the collision had been cleared.
