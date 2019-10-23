Whatcom doctor had a sexual relationship with a patient. Here’s what these states did

A former PeaceHealth doctor who was disciplined for having a sexual relationship with a patient in Whatcom County then went to work in California has given up his medical license to practice in that state.

Andrew L. Kominsky admitted to having a relationship with the patient, who had breast cancer and died in April 2016, according to legal documents from the Washington State Department of Health.

He was the primary oncologist for the woman from 2011 — she was 28 years old when she was diagnosed that year — until she entered hospice after a relapse in late 2015.

PeaceHealth fired Kominsky in May 2016.

He subsequently began working in California, where he received a license on Sept. 1, 2016, to practice as a physician and surgeon in that state.

Kominsky was working at San Luis Obispo Oncology & Hematology Health Center when The Bellingham Herald tried to reach him for comment in April 2017 after Washington state regulators released details about their investigation.

“The oncologist-patient relationship is one where the patient is exceptionally vulnerable,” Washington regulators said in legal documents released at that time.

“Respondent’s (Kominsky) conduct is an egregious example of a physician taking advantage of a vulnerable patient whom he was treating for a life-threatening condition,” Washington state said.

On June 6, 2019, Kominsky surrendered his California license when that state filed a complaint against him after Washington state regulators fined him $5,000 and took other actions against him for having an inappropriate relationship with the patient.

The two states share with each other the results of their investigations of health care professionals.

He admitted to having that relationship from 2013 to 2015, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The two exchanged “text messages that were flirtatious, sexually suggestive and sexually explicit,” according to the Washington state agency.

Kominsky retained his license in Washington state, which he’s has since 2006, while working in California.

It’s not unusual for doctors to be licensed in multiple states, according to Stephanie McManus, spokeswoman for the Washington State Medical Commission.

Washington state placed a number of conditions on his license that, for now, include a ban on:

▪ him having social contact with patients.

▪ disclosing anything about himself outside of his professional qualifications.

▪ saying things of a sexual nature with patients unless it’s necessary for their treatment.

▪ communicating with patients via electronic media such as email or text.

▪ caring for patients in private practice, meaning he must have an employer.

This month, the state allowed Kominsky to return to treating women, with a number of conditions.

Before that, the state allowed Kominsky to care for only male patients as part of the actions it took against him.

Kominsky also must notify the state when he gets a job in the health care field.

He hasn’t yet found work, McManus told The Bellingham Herald on Tuesday, Oct. 22.