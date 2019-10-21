Stuck in traffic? Here’s what slowed northbound I-5 traffic through Bellingham

Emergency response crews responded to an accident Monday afternoon, Oct. 21, that blocked northbound Interstate 5 between the Iowa and Sunset exits for 20 minutes.

Bellingham Fire Department crews were called to the report of a traffic collision at 2 p.m. Monday, according to the PulsePoint app.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted at approximately 2:15 p.m. that the crash was blocking the right lane of northbound traffic.

WSDOT traffic cameras showed traffic was backed up beyond the Lakeway exit before it cleared.

On I-5 NB just north of Iowa St (MP 253) there is a collision blocking the right lane. — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) October 21, 2019