Septic tank truck rollover crash injures one Wednesday morning on Mount Baker Highway

One person was injured after a septic tank truck crashed on the Mount Baker Highway Wednesday morning.

Authorities were called to State Route 542 at Truck Road, east of Deming, minutes after 11 a.m. for the report of a one-car rollover, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman.

The driver was initially trapped and not responding, but started talking right before authorities arrived, Axtman said.

The driver has been taken to St. Joseph hospital for treatment. The driver was in stable condition with a head laceration, Axtman said. No identifying information about the driver was immediately available.

The collision had partially blocked the left lane and the Washington State Department of Transportation was on scene directing traffic.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.