Halloween is not just for kids in Whatcom County. Check out these events

Pumpkin patches that float, beer gardens turned fear gardens, giant pumpkins and dogs in costumes are some of the things you may see if you go to these Halloween events in Whatcom County. Here is a list of some of the fun events coming to the area this month:

Trick-or-Treat Downtown

Thursday, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Commercial Street Plaza.

Head to downtown Bellingham for a chance to trick-or-treat in a new way. Unlike neighborhood trick-or-treating, during this event lots of stores will be passing out candy for kids in costumes. The event is sponsored by the Downtown Bellingham Partnership. Start at 1300 Commercial St. if you would like an event map. More information is available on Facebook.

Halloween Spirit Walk

Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. in the Barkley Village neighborhood.

This Halloween-themed liquor tasting features 15 regional distilleries and proceeds from the event will benefit Brigadoon Service Dogs. More info at www.BellinghamSpiritWalk.com

Nightmare on Railroad

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26 at the Boundary Bay Fear Garden. All ages welcome from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The event becomes age 21 and up from 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. The evening features Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth’s Haunted dancers and 100% of the proceeds will go BAAY’s youth scholarship fund. More info available at bbaybrewery.com.

Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Games

Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Centennial Riverwalk Park in Ferndale.

Bring the kids to enjoy activities such as pumpkin painting and pumpkin golf, and don’t forget to guess the weight of the giant pumpkin.

Scream Fair Haunted House

Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. 9 p.m. at the Northwest Washinton Fairgrounds in Lynden.

Tickets, adults $12, are sold at the door. More information is available at screamfairhaunt.com.

Willetta Farm

Saturdays and Sundays in October from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on 1945 E. Badger Road in Everson.

Take a tour of the farm in a wagon pulled by draft horses, pick a pumpkin from the patch to take home or hurl pumpkins from the farm’s Pumpkin Launcher.

Pumpkin Patch in the Pool

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center in Bellingham.

Pick a pumpkin in this unique floating pumpkin patch. The event is hosted by Bellingham Parks and Recreation and the U.S. Coast Guard will provide lifejackets. More information can be found at cob.org.

Howl-o-Ween

Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. in downtown Bellingham.

Bring your costumed-dog and walk in the city’s first Howl-o-Ween parade, which will begin on the corner of Railroad Avenue and Champion Street. All dogs are welcome, and you can sign up on the day of the event. The suggested donation is $5 and all donations will go to the Whatcom Humane Society. The first 50 participants can sign up for the costume contest. More information available at howloweenbellingham.com .

Trick-or-Treat Downtown

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m on Main Steet and Pioneer Park.

Head to downtown Ferndale to fill your candy needs. Businesses can sign up to set up tents along Main street. Pioneer Park will also have an “interactive evening of mystery-solving” according to the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce. More info available at http://business.ferndale-chamber.com

Halloween Event for Children/Individuals with Special Needs

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Bloedel Donovan Park.

This event is hosted by Parent to Parent of Whatcom County. This is a low sensitivity event and there will be no candy. They also ask no one wear scary costumes. Popcorn and water will be provided, and the event is open to all ages. More information is available online.

Trick or Treat at the Fountain

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. in the Fountain District

The ReStore, SaviBank, and the Heliotrope hotel are hosting their second annual family-friendly Halloween celebration. Local businesses and organizations will be handing out candy. There will also be games, face painting and other activities for all ages. Businesses are signaling their involvement with a balloon placed near the front door. More information available on Facebook.

3rd Annual Beastly, Frightful, Unspeakably Spooky Circus of Doom

Friday, Oct. 25, 31 at 7 p.m. (21+); Saturday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. (all ages), 9 p.m. (21+); and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. (all ages) at 1401 6th Street, Suite 102.

Hosted by the Bellingham Circus Guild, this event features all the juggling, trickery, aerials and acrobatics associated with circuses but with a Halloween spin. There will also be a costume contest and photo booth. Check Facebook for more details.

Halloween Safety Tips

The Washington Poison Center offers these tips on safely enjoying Halloween.

Inspect candy before eating for evidence of tampering.

Double-check products for items that look like candy but may not be, such as cannabis edibles.

Glow sticks are safe for wearing, not chewing on.

Use dry ice safely.

Stay hydrated.

Consume substances such as alcohol of cannabis wisely, and do not mix substances.

Remember the Good Samaritan Law, which protects Washington residents from being under the influence when seeking help for themselves or a friend.