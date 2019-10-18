Pumpkin patch, pumpkin bread, pumpkin launchers. This Everson farm has them all

Everson’s Willetta Farm offers all the festivities associated with fall: pumpkin patches, apple cider, wagon rides and giant slingshots.

Yes, giant slingshots that hurl pumpkins off into the distance.

Willetta Farm, located at 1945 E. Badger Road, also has goat-petting, horseback riding and a museum where you can learn about the history of the family farm, including how it got its name.

The farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during October. It is also open, by appointment, for field trips during the school week.

