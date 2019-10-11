Bellingham fire crews are investigating black smoke rising from Eliza Island

SHARE COPY LINK

The Bellingham Fire Department is investigating multiple reports of black smoke coming from Eliza Island, according to unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts.

Fire crews, including the Bellingham’s Marine 6 fire boat, were called for a smoke investigation at 10:53 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

A follow up broadcast at 11:55 a.m. reported that crews were on the scene of the fire, pumping water to fight the fire and asking for an investigator.

According to the Eliza Island Facebook page, the island is a private island located near the southern tip of Lummi Island, approximately 8.1 miles from Bellingham.

According to the website for the Eliza Island Beach Club, the island is not part of a fire district.

ElizaIsland.com says there are 139 lots of record on the triangle-shaped island that is approximately one mile wide and one mile tall, with a total land area of 141.1 acres. Residents younger than 55 are required to travel by foot or bike, though golf carts or Gators are allowed for older residents.

A 65-year-old man suffered minor injuries when he crashed his vintage private plane on takeoff from a small airstrip on Eliza Island in April of 2018.

