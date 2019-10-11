Hey, kids. It’s been weeks. Wondering when this bike pump track will open again?

SHARE COPY LINK

Here’s some good news that bike riders have been waiting on for nearly a month.

“The answer that every kid in Whatcom County wants to know, the bike park’s reopened,” said Eric Brown, executive director for the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition, also known as the WMBC, in a video.

The nonprofit WMBC provided oversight for the park project, which is on Port of Bellingham land on the waterfront.

The Port closed the new bike park, which includes a dirt pump track, on Sept. 15 after heavy rainfall from a series of storms caused erosion.

On Sept. 15, in particular, a month’s worth of rain — some 1.75 inches — fell in a few hours in Bellingham, breaking a 2004 record.

The bike park had just opened on Sept. 2, and more than 300 people rode there on its first day.

The park reopened Thursday, Oct. 10, after grading and drainage work.

Drainage work is typically done after a pump track goes in because builders need to see where water goes and where it pools, Brown explained to The Herald.

But they didn’t expect so much rain to fall on the nearly 7,000 tons of dry dirt that didn’t have a chance to settle, Brown said.

Meanwhile, Brown is encouraging riders — both kids and adults — to take advantage of the sunny fall weather on Friday and hit the park.

“We need a lot of tires on it over the course of the next few days,” Brown said in the video posted on the Port of Bellingham’s Facebook page.

Having more riders on it helps compact the soil, which hadn’t happened fully when the heavy rain hit, according to Hogan.

“Eventually all of that dirt is going to set up like concrete. It’s going to set up super firm,” Brown explained, though maintenance will still be needed.

Access the bike park from Granary Avenue as well as Laurel Street in Bellingham. Look for it across from Waypoint Park, known for its iconic acid ball.