Woman remains ‘calm, cool and collected’ after arm trapped in farm’s conveyor belt

A 51-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning, Oct. 10, after her arm became entrapped in a conveyor belt at a Lynden-area potato farm.

The Lynden Fire Department was called at 6:23 a.m. to the 8700 block of Berthusen Road, which is near Berthusen Park.

Chief Mark Billmire said the woman had already been freed by the time firefighters arrived and had her arm supported on the conveyor belt.

“I was amazed at how calm, cool and collected she was,” Billmire told The Bellingham Herald. “She had to be in a lot of pain, but she was directing guys around and telling them what she wanted.”

Medic 45 transported the woman to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, Billmire said.