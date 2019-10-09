Thousands without power in Bellingham Wednesday night

SHARE COPY LINK

Several thousand Puget Sound Energy customers in Bellingham were without power Wednesday night, Oct. 9, according to the company’s power outage map. PSE reported power was restored by 9:15 p.m.

Power went out to about 5,000 customers in the Roosevelt neighborhood about 7:45 p.m. The PSE map said power was expected to return by 10 p.m. The cause of the outage was listed as equipment failure.

Outages for a handful of customers in the Silver Beach and Lettered Streets were reported about the same time.

The Roosevelt outage area was generally bounded by Mt. Baker Highway, Electric Avenue, Iowa Street and Grant Street.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW