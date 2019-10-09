Mount Baker Highway commute snarled after semi rollover crash and downed power lines

SHARE COPY LINK

Fire and law enforcement crews are responding to the report of a semi truck rollover crash that involves downed power lines Wednesday morning at Mount Baker Highway at Britton Road. The incident initially blocked all lanes and closed the highway, but traffic is now alternating.

According to emergency radio broadcasts, the incident occurred a little before 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

A Tweet by the Washington State Department of Transportation said that the crash was blocking all lanes of State Route 542 and that there was no estimate when the highway would re-open.

A follow up tweet at 7:53 a.m., WSDOT tweeted that a tow truck was on scene, but there still was no timeline on when the highway would be cleared.

Five minutes later, WSDOT tweeted that eastbound and westbound traffic was alternating around the collission.

A semi truck reportedly hit a utility pole in the area of the intersection, and power lines were down. Early reports said there may be injuries.

A Facebook post by What-Comm 911 at 7:29 a.m., said eastbound Mount Baker Highway traffic is being diverted using Dewey Road or Hannegan Road. Westbound traffic is asked to use Y Road, Noon Road or Everson Goshen Road.

The post said traffic is backing up in both directions and that traffic on Britton Road can only head east on Mount Baker Highway.

Puget Sound Energy was reportedly notified, according to reports, and was expected to be on scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. The PSE outage map does not show any power outage in the area.

This story will be updated.

#Bellingham update: Tow is on scene for this collision on SR 542. Still no estimate on when the highway will reopen. — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) October 9, 2019

Updated: EB & WB traffic is alternating on SR 542 at Britton Rd (MP 3) due to a collision. — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) October 9, 2019