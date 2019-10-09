Toad Lake fisherman forgets anchor following medical issue and his boat capsizes

SHARE COPY LINK

A man was rescued and hospitalized to treat hypothermia after he had a medical issue while fishing on Toad Lake and his boat capsized Friday evening.

North Whatcom Fire and Rescue crews were called at 7:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, to the 1700 block of Emerald Lake Way for a water rescue, according to the PulsePoint app.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene after fire crews had pulled the man from the lake and taken him to the hospital for hypothermia treatment, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald.

Deputies talked to the man in the hospital, Hester said, and he told them that he had been fishing when he had a medical emergency. The man reported he tried to make it to shore, but forgot to pull up the anchor, causing his 12-foot boat to capsize and throw him in the water.

The man told deputies he was able to flip the boat back over, but it filled with water and sunk.

He yelled for help, Hester said, and a resident near the lake heard his calls and phoned 911.

Hester said the man was not injured and did not know how long he was in the water before firefighters were able to rescue him.

The Herald attempted unsuccessfully to reach North Whatcom Fire and Rescue for details about the rescue.