Bellingham fire crews battle early morning blaze near Columbia Elementary

Bellingham Fire Department crews worked an early morning house fire Wednesday, Oct. 2, across the street from Columbia Elementary School. Nobody was injured in the blaze, according to the fire department.

Several crews were called to the 2500 block of Utter Street at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a structure fire, according to the PulsePoint app.

“There was smoke showing and it was a pretty well developed fire by the time crews arrived,” Captain Dave Pethick told The Bellingham Herald.

Pethick said two engines were needed to fight the fire in the two-story house, partially because how much it had developed and partially because of some access issues.

By 6:40 a.m., the department said via its Twitter account that the fire had been knocked down and that all occupants of the house were safely out.

“Crews still working on mopping up,” the tweet read.

Pethick said fire investigators are going through a scene and have not yet determined a cause or the extent of damage.

Working fire 2505 Utter St. pic.twitter.com/pCd2AsF1y2 — Bellingham Fire (@BellinghamFire) October 2, 2019

Utter St Fire is knocked down, all occupants out safely. Crews still working on mopping up. pic.twitter.com/mBQ6t9qWE8 — Bellingham Fire (@BellinghamFire) October 2, 2019