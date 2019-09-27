Police say Everson motorcycle rider injured on I-5 by driver following too close

Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.

A 27-year-old Everson motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with injuries he suffered after he was ejected Thursday night in an Interstate 5 collision with a car following too closely behind him, the Washington State Patrol says.

At approximately 11:23 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, near the Bow Hill rest area along northbound I-5, a grey 2005 Suzuki GSX-R100 ridden by Joseph D. Buck was hit from behind by a maroon 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Tanner W. Antila, 27, of Lynden, according to the State Patrol report on the incident.

Both vehicles were reportedly traveling in the left lane at the time when Buck began to slow for emergency lights near an unrelated incident, the report states.

Antila’s Avalon hit the motorcycle, ejecting Buck, according to the report, and both vehicles came to rest in the left lane.

The cause of the accident, the report said, was Antila following too closely, and he was charged with that and for driving with a suspended license.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that the collision was blocking all lanes, and did not tweet that the freeway was cleared until 1:32 a.m.

On I-5 NB just south of Bow Hill Rest Area (MP 238) there is a collision blocking all lanes. — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) September 27, 2019

