Waterfront’s new dirt pump track is in a ‘holding pattern for a good weather window’

It’s likely going to take another couple of weeks before the new bike park, which includes a dirt pump track, reopens on the waterfront.

The Port of Bellingham closed the park on Sept. 15 because heavy rainfall caused erosion. On that day, in particular, a month’s worth of rain — some 1.75 inches — fell in a few hours in Bellingham, breaking a 2004 record.

The bike park had opened Sept. 2, and more than 300 people rode there on its first day.

The access is from Granary Avenue as well as Laurel Street in Bellingham. Look for it across from Waypoint Park, known for its iconic acid ball.

The Port also canceled a grand opening celebration set for Saturday, Sept. 28, because of the condition of the bike park.

That will “allow enough time to repair unexpected erosion that occurred during the massive rain events over the past couple of weeks,” Mike Hogan, spokesman for the Port of Bellingham, said to The Bellingham Herald.

“The repairs are not difficult, but the track needs to dry out before it can be fixed so we are in a holding pattern for a good weather window,” he said.

The celebration will be rescheduled, Hogan said.

As to when riders might be able to get on the pump track, Hogan said that’s “totally dependent on having decent weather for the track to dry out so we can make the necessary repairs.”

“Based on the current forecast, I am anticipating we will reopen in a couple of weeks,” he said.

The bike park is expected to stay open year-round once the repairs have been made.

“However, similar to the Whatcom Falls pump track, riders will be encouraged not to ride when it is raining to avoid damaging the track,” Hogan said.