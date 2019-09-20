What caused all the smoke and flame from the Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery Thursday?

Whatcom’s Cherry Point Industrial Zone is home to a dozen businesses The Cherry Point Industrial Zone is roughly 7,000 acres of land zoned for light and heavy industrial uses northwest of Bellingham, Wash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Cherry Point Industrial Zone is roughly 7,000 acres of land zoned for light and heavy industrial uses northwest of Bellingham, Wash.

An external loss of power caused an unusual amount of visible flame and smoke from the Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery Thursday evening, Sept. 19, according to a Facebook post by the refinery, which added that there were “no injuries and no offsite impacts.”

The post said the power loss at approximately 6 p.m. was from the refinery’s local utility company, and that the refinery was working with the utility company to determine the cause of the outage.

“All refinery safety systems functioned as designed, and all appropriate regulatory notifications have been made,” the post read. “Flares are important safety devices used in refineries and petrochemical facilities. They safely burn excess hydrocarbon gases which cannot be recovered or recycled.”

The post went on to say that all employees were safe and that staff were sent offsite to monitor are quality.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“All data indicates there has been no off-site impact,” the refinery post said. “The safety of the community, the environment and our people are of the utmost importance.”

Power was restored by 8:10 p.m., and the refinery post said it was in the process of restarting impacted units.