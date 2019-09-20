About 1,500 people rally at Bellingham City hall for climate strike

Climate strike rally begins in Bellingham About 1,500 people rallied at Bellingham, Wash., City Hall on Friday morning, Sept. 20, 2019, part of a worldwide series of school walkouts and demonstrations focused on climate change. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 1,500 people rallied at Bellingham, Wash., City Hall on Friday morning, Sept. 20, 2019, part of a worldwide series of school walkouts and demonstrations focused on climate change.

About 1,500 people rallied at Bellingham City Hall on Friday morning, Sept. 20, part of a worldwide series of school walkouts and demonstrations focused on climate change.

“Our goal is to demonstrate for climate justice in a peaceful way,” said Maren Werney, a Squalicum High sophomore and one of the student organizers.

Callie Showalter, a Squalicum sophomore and another one of the local organizers, said the youth-led movement has energized because adults and politicians have failed to act for years in the face dramatic environmental change. “Now, teens must step forward and handle this giant issue. That’s why this movement is student-led,” she said.

Adults joined in the rally as well.

“I’m just here to support the students and the environment,” said DeeDee Davis of Bellingham.

Abigail McKinley of Sumas brought her two young children because of her concern for the environment. “We talk about it a lot,” she said. “I’m sure in time the more we talk and the more we do things to help, the bigger picture will come for them. “

She said the children learn about recycling and try to make smart choices about the toys and other things they buy.

Climate Strike rallies were underway in several U.S. cities and in Washington state, including Seattle, Olympia, Kirkland, Wenatchee and Tacoma.

Climate Strike is the youth-led movement that formed around the School Strike for Climate and Fridays for Future school walkouts organized last year by Greta Thunberg of Sweden, the teenager who’s now in the United States calling for immediate action to address climate change.

Several hundred Bellingham students walked out of class for a similar rally March 15.

Friday is a day off for Bellingham students, but students from around the county would have to leave class to participate.