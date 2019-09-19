Residents rally around a Ferndale family that lost a toddler in a tragic accident

Harborview Medical Center is Washington state’s trauma center Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is affiliated with the University of Washington School of Medicine and is the only Level I adult and pediatric trauma and burn center in the state. It also serves the states of Alaska, Idaho, and Montana. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is affiliated with the University of Washington School of Medicine and is the only Level I adult and pediatric trauma and burn center in the state. It also serves the states of Alaska, Idaho, and Montana.

Whatcom County residents are rallying around a Ferndale family that lost a toddler in a tragic accident at home Sunday.

“On Sept 15, 2019, the worst imaginable has happened to beautiful, vibrant 16-month-old Sophie and the Carr/Johnson/Kentch family,” Dawn Visser wrote in a GoFundMe.com post Monday asking for support for the family. “Sophie was involved in a horrible accident, which has left her with the devastating head injury.”

Sophie was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but died later Monday, according to an update on the post.

Visser wrote that she initially started the account to allow the family to be by Sophie’s side during recovery, but now is asking for assistance to help her parents “pay final expenses and give them the much needed time off work to navigate this loss.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

More than $3,700 has been raised toward the posted $10,000 goal.

“We would like to thank everyone from the heart for the outpouring of love and support,” the family said in an update to the post. “It is what is lifting us up after such a tremendous loss.”

Visser told The Bellingham Herald that the accident occurred in the home and that it was “freak” and “unfathomable,” and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kevin Hester said it was a “very tragic accident.”

Visser said that Sophie’s father is a member of the Lummi Nation.

“Please pray and respect the privacy of the family in this unthinkable time,” Visser wrote in the update.