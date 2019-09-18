Typhoon Faxai’s destruction in Japan felt in Whatcom County

Whatcom County Sister Cities damaged in Typhoon Faxai Typhoon Faxai, one of the strongest typhoons to hit Japan, damaged a pair of Washington’s sister cites Sept. 9, 2019. Bellingham is asking for donations to send help to Tateyama. Minamiboso, Ferndale’s sister city, was also hit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Typhoon Faxai, one of the strongest typhoons to hit Japan, damaged a pair of Washington’s sister cites Sept. 9, 2019. Bellingham is asking for donations to send help to Tateyama. Minamiboso, Ferndale’s sister city, was also hit.

One of the strongest typhoons to hit eastern Japan’s Kanto region did its share of damage to a pair of Whatcom County’s sister cites last week.

According to Monday’s japantimes.co story on the aftereffects of Typhoon Faxai, more than 76,500 households remained without power in the Chiba Prefecture, with continued heavy rain forcing more evacuations and hindering rescue efforts.

A story Sunday by the same news source said it could take approximately 10 more days for power to be restored in some cities near Tokyo, including Minamiboso — a sister city of Ferndale’s for more than 25 years.

Bellingham’s sister city, Tateyama, also suffered enough damage that the Bellingham Sister City’s Association is asking for donations to support those affected.

According to an association post Monday about Tateyama, which has been a sister city of Bellingham’s since 1958, agricultural damage was extensive near Tateyama and many roofs, windows and walls of residential homes and retail shops were destroyed within the city.

Tateyma Mayor Kenichi Kanamaru appeared on Japanese national television wearing a Bellingham T-shirt to speak about the widespread damage and ask for support, the post said.

The post also said that Ryosuke Okawa, who participated in the 2011 Ski to Sea Race, also drove to Minamiboso two days after the typhoon hit and made a video to show the destruction in the area.

The Bellingham Sister City’s Association said that two runners from Tateyama are still planning to come to Bellingham for the Sept. 29 Bellingham Bay Marathon. The runners will be greeted at Bellingham City Hall by Mayor Kelli Linville in a public ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

How to help

You can make a donation to the Bellingham Sister Cities Association’s drive to support those affected by the recent typhoon in Tateyama at furusato-tax.jp/donationtojapan/en/form/input/12205. Be sure to include “typhoon disaster relief donation” in the message field at the bottom of the form.