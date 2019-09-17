Whatcom County home destroyed by fire Monday, but fire crews have to return Tuesday

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Whatcom County home was destroyed by fire Monday morning, Sept. 16, but the residents were not home at the time and nobody was injured. Fire crews were called to the same address just over 24 hours later.

The home owner said even the family cat apparently got out of the house and was later found unharmed following Monday’s fire, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Division Chief/Fire Marshall Herschel Rostov told The Bellingham Herald.

North Whatcom, Ferndale and Lynden crews were called to the 1500 block of Ten Mile Road at 4:29 a.m. Monday for the report of the structure fire.

“On arrival, the house was fully involved,” Rostov said. “There was substantial fire, and the roof had burned through and collapsed at our arrival.”

Making matters a little more difficult is that there are no hydrants in the area, so crews had to set up water tenders to fight the blaze defensively, knowing that nobody was in the home at the time.

Rostov said power lines to the house also came down in the fire and laid across the driveway and road, making an extra obstacle for firefighters.

Whatcom County fire investigators arrived to try to determine the cause, but Rostov said the house was a total loss. Investigators estimated the damage to the home at $150,000 and its contents at $100,000.

Fire crews were called back to the house at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday, according to the PulsePoint app. Emergency radio broadcasts at the time said the house was already “burned to the ground” and that there was just a small fire in a corner of the remains that one engine was able to handle.