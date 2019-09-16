It was supposed to be a day hike along the 1,000 Puddles Trail, until the walk back

When you get lost or go missing, this crew will come looking Sgt. Scott Huso of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office describes several incidents over the past year that required specialized search and rescue skills, and lists the various agencies and volunteer groups that help when someone is missing or need Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. Scott Huso of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office describes several incidents over the past year that required specialized search and rescue skills, and lists the various agencies and volunteer groups that help when someone is missing or need

A day hike along the 1,000 Puddles Trail near Acme turned into an overnight, 30-mile excursion for two outdoor enthusiasts, but they were found “cold, wet and tired but otherwise unharmed,” the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two hikers set out at approximately 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald, and hiked for several hours in the wilderness before turning around to head back to their car near the dead end of Saxon Road.

Unfortunately, on the trek back they ended up lost on several side trails and logging roads, Hester said, and when it got dark, they “hunkered down near a logging road to wait out the night.”

When the hikers had not returned by 8 p.m., one of their husbands reported them overdue, Hester said.

Crews with Summit to Sound Rescue and Rescue began looking for them, until suspending the search at approximately 3 a.m. Hester said they resumed the search at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, before the hikers eventually made contact with a search team in Skagit County and were transported back to their vehicle near Acme.

“It’s been a long night for our SAR members and the two overdue hikers we were looking for,” Summit to Sound said Saturday on its Facebook page. “Watching the faces of the worried family members light up when they reunite with their (loved) ones is the best feeling.”