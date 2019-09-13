Brewery hosts Q & A with FDNY firefighters on 9/11 Twin Sisters Brewing Company in Bellingham, Wash., hosted the NW 9/11 Memorial Committee's annual Q & A with New York firefighters who responded to the terror attacks on 9/11 on Sept. 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Twin Sisters Brewing Company in Bellingham, Wash., hosted the NW 9/11 Memorial Committee's annual Q & A with New York firefighters who responded to the terror attacks on 9/11 on Sept. 12, 2019.

Twin Sisters Brewing Company hosted a memorial event Wednesday, Sept. 11, to honor firefighters and police officers who responded to the terror attacks on 9/11.

Firefighters from Whatcom and Skagit counties and Canada, and their families, gathered in the brewery’s beer garden for a Q & A with former Fire Department of New York firefighters.

One of those firefighters was Robert Abril, who was flown to Washington from New York City by the North West 9/11 Committee.

Abril did a similar Q & A event three years ago and said it has given him a chance to speak from the heart and helped him better understand what 9/11 means to other people.

“I have got to feel how people really feel about the situation,” said Abril. “I think it’s very important.”

For Dean Crosswhite, who is co-chairmen of NW 9/11 Committee and assistant chief of Whatcom County Fire District 7, the evening was about keeping the promise to “never forget.”

“We made a promise to never forget, and this is us fulfilling that promise,” Crosswhite said. “At least once a year, we can appreciate the sacrifice our first responders make.”

The night also included an auction that featured FDNY and NYPD cornhole boards, Seahawks tickets and more. Money raised during the auction was used to pay for the FDNY firefighters travel expenses.

This was the first year the NW 9/11 Memorial Committee decided to have the event at the Twin Sisters Beer Garden, but it will likely return next year, according to Crosswhite.