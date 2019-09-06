This is why you’ll have to wait for that mountain hike at Artist Point this Sunday

Artist Point offers views of Mount Shuksan and Mount Baker More than 5,000 feet above sea level, Artist Point in Whatcom County, Wash., is a popular viewpoint with 360-degree views that include Mount Shuksan and Mount Baker. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 5,000 feet above sea level, Artist Point in Whatcom County, Wash., is a popular viewpoint with 360-degree views that include Mount Shuksan and Mount Baker.

Thinking about heading up to Artist Point on Sunday, Sept. 8, for a late-summer hike amid mountain splendor?

You’re going to have to wait until the afternoon.

A portion of scenic Mount Baker Highway, which ends at Artist Point, will close from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday for the Mt. Baker Hill Climb, a leg-burning, lung-busting bike race.

About 300 road bicyclists will ride up 4,098 feet in about 22 miles from Glacier to Artist Point.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Also known as State Route 542, the highway will be closed — in both directions — at the race start at Snowater Road, a half-mile east of Glacier.

That section also will be closed to all cycling traffic not registered for the event.

Keep in mind that the road closure also will temporarily cut access to other popular hikes off the highway, including Lake Ann, so check your maps before you go or call the Glacier Public Service Center at 360-599-2714.

Better yet, head out on Saturday, when it’s expected to be partly sunny.

Sunday’s forecast shows a 60% chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Exhausted riders only yards from the finish line after competing in the grueling Festival 542 in 2013. The Mount Baker Highway will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon this Sunday, Sept. 8, for what is now known as the Mt. Baker Hill Climb bicycle race. Staff The Bellingham Herald file