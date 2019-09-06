Here’s why Red Hot Chili Peppers co-founder is coming to Bellingham High

Bassist (and now author) Flea on his band’s fans Flea — bassist and co-founder of the Red Hot Chili Peppers — will appear in Bellingham, Wash., as he tours with his new memoir, “Acid for the Children.” at 7 p.m. Monday. Nov. 18, 2019, at Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flea — bassist and co-founder of the Red Hot Chili Peppers — will appear in Bellingham, Wash., as he tours with his new memoir, “Acid for the Children.” at 7 p.m. Monday. Nov. 18, 2019, at Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave.

Flea — bassist and co-founder of the Red Hot Chili Peppers — will appear in Bellingham as he tours with his new memoir, “Acid for the Children.”

He’ll be featured in discussion with Jonathan Evison, bestselling author of “The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving” at 7 p.m. Monday. Nov. 18, at Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave.

Evision, who lives on Bainbridge Island, was founder of the Seattle-based pre-grunge punk band March of Crimes, according to a 2009 article in the Kitsap Sun.

Some March of Crimes members went on to perform with Soundgarden and Pearl Jam and Evison turned to writing and won several awards.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tickets are $35 single and $45 for two people, available at Eventbrite and VillageBooks.com. Tickets come with one hardcover first edition of Flea’s book.

It’s believed to be Flea’s only Western Washington appearance, said Claire McElroy-Chesson, event coordinator for Village Books.

A tour schedule at the Chili Peppers’ website lists only “worldwide” when the book is released Nov. 5.

It will be available in hardcover print, audio and electronic formats.

“Acid for the Children” features a foreward by Patti Smith and chronicles Flea’s early life, from Australia to New York and Los Angeles — where he met future band members Anthony Kiedis and Hillel Slovak at Fairfax High.

Publishers Weekly gave the book a coveted starred review.